    690th Cyberspace Control Squadron takes 2023 Squadron photo [Image 1 of 2]

    690th Cyberspace Control Squadron takes 2023 Squadron photo

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Photo by Capt. Nadine Wiley De Moura 

    688th Cyberspace Wing

    690th Cyberspace Control Squadron takes 2023 Squadron photo, Sept. 22, 2023 at Port San Antonio, Texas. The Wingmen of the 690th CYCS operates the Air Force Mission Assurance Center. The AMAC is exposed to every mission across the Air Force and coordinates Air Force wide on enterprise operations.

    lackland
    cyber
    texas
    san antonio
    688th cyberspace wing
    690th cycs

