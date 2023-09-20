Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Academy Swimming [Image 2 of 5]

    Air Force Academy Swimming

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Photo by Adalyn Greene 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    A U.S. Air Force Academy swimmer performs breast stroke at the Heidmous pool. (U.S. Air Force photo/Adalyn Greene

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 09.21.2023 16:50
    Photo ID: 8035027
    VIRIN: 230907-F-IU057-1002
    Resolution: 4650x3104
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Academy Swimming [Image 5 of 5], by Adalyn Greene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Force Academy Swimming
    Air Force Academy Swimming
    Air Force Academy Swimming
    Air Force Academy Swimming
    Air Force Academy Swimming

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Swimming
    USAFA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT