COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – From left Pfc. Damian Chilcote, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Sgt. 1st Class Edmund Kortum, 1st SBCT, 4th Inf. Div., and Sgt. Israel Parham, 1st SBCT, 4th Inf. Div., were Fort Carson’s nominees for the Colorado Springs & EDC Armed Forces top enlisted and were honored at the Armed Forces luncheon May 18, 2023, at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel. This year there were 16 service members who were nominated and split into three categories: junior enlisted, NCOs, and senior enlisted. The nominees included enlisted competitors from the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Space Force.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2023 Date Posted: 09.21.2023 16:13 Photo ID: 8034940 VIRIN: 230518-A-ON894-1011 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 2.91 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Community salutes enlisted members, by Norman Shifflett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.