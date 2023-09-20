Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Community salutes enlisted members

    Community salutes enlisted members

    UNITED STATES

    05.18.2023

    Photo by Norman Shifflett 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – From left Pfc. Damian Chilcote, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Sgt. 1st Class Edmund Kortum, 1st SBCT, 4th Inf. Div., and Sgt. Israel Parham, 1st SBCT, 4th Inf. Div., were Fort Carson’s nominees for the Colorado Springs & EDC Armed Forces top enlisted and were honored at the Armed Forces luncheon May 18, 2023, at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel. This year there were 16 service members who were nominated and split into three categories: junior enlisted, NCOs, and senior enlisted. The nominees included enlisted competitors from the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Space Force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2023
    Date Posted: 09.21.2023 16:13
    Photo ID: 8034940
    VIRIN: 230518-A-ON894-1011
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Community salutes enlisted members, by Norman Shifflett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Community salutes enlisted members

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    salute
    Service members
    honor
    best

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT