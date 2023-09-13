Joe Savage (Right), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division programs director, presents the Ron Keeling Civil Works Programming Excellence Award Aug. 29, 2023, to Connie Flatt, civil engineer and program manager in the Nashville District’s Planning, Program, and Project Management Division, during a ceremony at the division headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio. Donald Johantges, Great Lakes and Ohio River Division Civil Works Integration Division chief, also participated in recognizing Flatt. (USACE Photo)
Division recognizes Flatt with ‘Ron Keeling Civil Works Programming Excellence Award’
