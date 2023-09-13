Kilo Company Range

Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct Table 1 pre-qualification on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sep. 18, 2023. During pre-qualification, recruits fire their weapons for the first time and practice the fundamentals of marksmanship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2023 15:22
|Photo ID:
|8028574
|VIRIN:
|230918-M-WD009-2486
|Resolution:
|3644x5463
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
