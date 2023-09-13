Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kilo Company Range [Image 8 of 8]

    Kilo Company Range

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct Table 1 pre-qualification on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sep. 18, 2023. During pre-qualification, recruits fire their weapons for the first time and practice the fundamentals of marksmanship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2023
    Date Posted: 09.18.2023 15:22
    Photo ID: 8028574
    VIRIN: 230918-M-WD009-2486
    Resolution: 3644x5463
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kilo Company Range [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kilo Company Range
    Kilo Company Range
    Kilo Company Range
    Kilo Company Range
    Kilo Company Range
    Kilo Company Range
    Kilo Company Range
    Kilo Company Range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    M16
    CMC
    target
    RCO
    MCRDPI
    recruiting training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT