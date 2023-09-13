Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Birthday: 76 Years Strong [Image 2 of 5]

    U.S. Air Force Birthday: 76 Years Strong

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    09.18.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing stand for a photo during a cake cutting ceremony and celebration in honor of the U.S. Air Force’s 76th birthday at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Sept. 18, 2023. U.S. and coalition partners were invited to share in the celebration to honor the proud heritage of the Air Force and the partnerships that have been built in the years since its official foundation in 1947. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2023
    Date Posted: 09.18.2023 05:21
    Photo ID: 8027392
    VIRIN: 230918-F-GK113-1217
    Resolution: 7769x4370
    Size: 23.71 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Birthday: 76 Years Strong [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    heritage
    ceremony
    birthday
    cake
    Air Force
    Kuwait

