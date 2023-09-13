USS America Commemorates 73rd anniversary of Battle of Incheon

YELLOW SEA (Sep. 14, 2023) Liaison Officers from the Republic of Korea Navy disembark a Republic of Korea AW159 Wildcat helicopter, assigned to Daegu-class frigate ROKS Seoul (FFG 821), on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), as part of a commemoration of the 73rd anniversary of the Battle of Incheon. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Shelby Tucker)

