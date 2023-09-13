U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 taxi the runway at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 16, 2023. VMFA-121 and VMFA-242 conducted joint refueling with 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron to exercise distributed operations away from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2023 01:47
|Photo ID:
|8027159
|VIRIN:
|230916-M-GV479-1480
|Resolution:
|5414x3609
|Size:
|9.03 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AB, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 refuels with 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Samantha Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
