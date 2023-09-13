Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 refuels with 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron [Image 11 of 11]

    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 refuels with 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron

    MISAWA AB, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.15.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Rodriguez 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 taxi the runway at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 16, 2023. VMFA-121 and VMFA-242 conducted joint refueling with 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron to exercise distributed operations away from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.18.2023 01:47
    Photo ID: 8027159
    VIRIN: 230916-M-GV479-1480
    Resolution: 5414x3609
    Size: 9.03 MB
    Location: MISAWA AB, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 refuels with 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Samantha Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    maintenance
    VMFA-242
    MAG12
    VMFA-121
    1stMAW
    35th LGR

