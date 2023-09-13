230916-N-NF288-135 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 16, 2023) Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Edward Villasenor, from Pasadena, California, conducts paint preservation work aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the South China Sea, Sept. 16. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2023 23:19
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
This work, USS Ralph Johnson conducts paint preservation. [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
