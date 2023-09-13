Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kamifurano Training Area Orient Shield 23 Opening Ceremony [Image 3 of 11]

    Kamifurano Training Area Orient Shield 23 Opening Ceremony

    HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary Katzenberger 

    U.S. Army Japan

    A member of the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force's 4th Infantry Regiment interacts with U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment following the opening ceremony for Orient Shield 23 at Kamifurano Training Area in Hokkaido, Japan, Sept. 14, 2023. As part of the U.S. Army Pacific's Operation PATHWAYS, Orient Shield is a bilateral field training and command post exercise that focuses on converging JGSDF Cross Domain Operations and U.S. Army Multi-Domain Operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.17.2023 03:39
    Photo ID: 8026456
    VIRIN: 230914-A-RV385-5600
    Resolution: 1589x1135
    Size: 674.7 KB
    Location: HOKKAIDO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kamifurano Training Area Orient Shield 23 Opening Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kamifurano Training Area Orient Shield 23 Opening Ceremony
    Kamifurano Training Area Orient Shield 23 Opening Ceremony
    Kamifurano Training Area Orient Shield 23 Opening Ceremony
    Kamifurano Training Area Orient Shield 23 Opening Ceremony
    Kamifurano Training Area Orient Shield 23 Opening Ceremony
    Kamifurano Training Area Orient Shield 23 Opening Ceremony
    Kamifurano Training Area Orient Shield 23 Opening Ceremony
    Kamifurano Training Area Orient Shield 23 Opening Ceremony
    Kamifurano Training Area Orient Shield 23 Opening Ceremony
    Kamifurano Training Area Orient Shield 23 Opening Ceremony
    Kamifurano Training Area Orient Shield 23 Opening Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Japan Alliance
    MDO
    Free and Open Indo Pacific
    OrientShield
    OS23
    Orient Shield 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT