Kamifurano Training Area Orient Shield 23 Opening Ceremony

A member of the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force's 4th Infantry Regiment smiles after exchanging a unit patch with a U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment following the opening ceremony for Orient Shield 23 at Kamifurano Training Area in Hokkaido, Japan, Sept. 14, 2023. As part of the U.S. Army Pacific's Operation PATHWAYS, Orient Shield is a bilateral field training and command post exercise that focuses on converging JGSDF Cross Domain Operations and U.S. Army Multi-Domain Operations.

Date Taken: 09.14.2023