    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Portland Chief Selects tour USS Blueback (SS-581) [Image 1 of 2]

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Portland Chief Selects tour USS Blueback (SS-581)

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Daniel Rachal 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Portland

    Chief Petty Officer selectees, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Portland, take a tour of the USS Blueback (SS-581) at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry as part of CPO Initiation activities. (U.S. Navy photo by Dan Rachal, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Portland Public Affairs Office/Released)

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Portland Chief Selects tour USS Blueback (SS-581)
    Chief Selectees tour USS Blueback (SS-581)

    Oregon
    Submarine
    #portland
    #Chief

