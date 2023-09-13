Members of U.S. Naval Research Laboratory’s Scientific Development Squadron VXS-1 dropped 18 SOFAR Spotter buoys ahead into the Gulf Coast of Hurricane Idalia in partnership with the National Oceanographic Partnership Program (NOPP) Hurricane Coastal Impacts (NHCI) on Monday, August 28, 2023. (U.S. Navy Photo / Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 12:29
|Photo ID:
|8024593
|VIRIN:
|230828-N-NO204-1002
|Resolution:
|3072x4068
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|PATUXENT RIVER, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Naval Research Laboratory’s Scientific Development Squadron VXS-1 dropped 18 SOFAR Spotter buoys [Image 2 of 2], by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Research Squadron VXS-1 Mobilizes Quickly to Track Hurricane Idalia
