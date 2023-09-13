Members of U.S. Naval Research Laboratory’s Scientific Development Squadron VXS-1 dropped 18 SOFAR Spotter buoys ahead into the Gulf Coast of Hurricane Idalia in partnership with the National Oceanographic Partnership Program (NOPP) Hurricane Coastal Impacts (NHCI) on Monday, August 28, 2023. (U.S. Navy Photo / Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2023 Date Posted: 09.15.2023 12:29 Photo ID: 8024593 VIRIN: 230828-N-NO204-1002 Resolution: 3072x4068 Size: 1.93 MB Location: PATUXENT RIVER, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Naval Research Laboratory’s Scientific Development Squadron VXS-1 dropped 18 SOFAR Spotter buoys [Image 2 of 2], by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.