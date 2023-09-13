Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory’s Scientific Development Squadron VXS-1 dropped 18 SOFAR Spotter buoys [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory’s Scientific Development Squadron VXS-1 dropped 18 SOFAR Spotter buoys

    PATUXENT RIVER, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Photo by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    Members of U.S. Naval Research Laboratory’s Scientific Development Squadron VXS-1 dropped 18 SOFAR Spotter buoys ahead into the Gulf Coast of Hurricane Idalia in partnership with the National Oceanographic Partnership Program (NOPP) Hurricane Coastal Impacts (NHCI) on Monday, August 28, 2023. (U.S. Navy Photo / Released)

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory’s Scientific Development Squadron VXS-1 prepare to drop 18 SOFAR Spotter buoys ahead of Hurricane Idalia

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Research Squadron VXS-1 Mobilizes Quickly to Track Hurricane Idalia

    Hurricane
    Meteorology
    Research
    Navy
    NRL
    VXS-1

