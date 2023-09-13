Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team U.S. Invictus Games | Archery [Image 7 of 10]

    Team U.S. Invictus Games | Archery

    GERMANY

    09.15.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Oneg Plisner 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Team U.S. athletes, staff, and service dogs during the archery competition during the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 in Düsseldorf, Germany on Sep 15, 2023. The Invictus Games celebrates over 500 competitors from 21 nations, highlighting the resilience and spirit of wounded, injured, and ill service members and veterans on their journey to rehabilitation. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Oneg Plisner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 12:29
    Photo ID: 8024581
    VIRIN: 230915-M-WJ192-6063
    Resolution: 3655x5694
    Size: 10.59 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team U.S. Invictus Games | Archery [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Oneg Plisner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team U.S. Invictus Games | Archery
    Team U.S. Invictus Games | Archery
    Team U.S. Invictus Games | Archery
    Team U.S. Invictus Games | Archery
    Team U.S. Invictus Games | Archery
    Team U.S. Invictus Games | Archery
    Team U.S. Invictus Games | Archery
    Team U.S. Invictus Games | Archery
    Team U.S. Invictus Games | Archery
    Team U.S. Invictus Games | Archery

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Resiliency
    Warrior Games
    Adaptive Sports
    Invictus
    InvictusGames2023
    Invictus Games Dusseldorf

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT