Team U.S. Invictus Games | Archery

Team U.S. athletes, staff, and service dogs during the archery competition during the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 in Düsseldorf, Germany on Sep 15, 2023. The Invictus Games celebrates over 500 competitors from 21 nations, highlighting the resilience and spirit of wounded, injured, and ill service members and veterans on their journey to rehabilitation. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Oneg Plisner)

