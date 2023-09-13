A metal commemorative plaque given to Patrick Allie, director of the Rock Island Arsenal Museum, for delivering the keynote address during the Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center machinist apprentice graduation at Rock Island Arsenal Heritage Hall on Sept. 7, 2023. The 113-year-old program provides skilled, U.S. Department of Labor-certified journeyman machinists to help RIA-JMTC continue producing high-quality equipment for American warfighters. Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 10:47
|Photo ID:
|8024374
|VIRIN:
|230907-A-JU420-8802
|Resolution:
|3632x5360
|Size:
|4.89 MB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RIA-JMTC September 2023 Machinist Apprentice Graduation Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Hayley Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
RIA-JMTC machinist apprentice graduating class adds to the program’s 113-year-old legacy
