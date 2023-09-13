RIA-JMTC September 2023 Machinist Apprentice Graduation Ceremony

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Hayley Smith 

    Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center

    A metal commemorative plaque given to Patrick Allie, director of the Rock Island Arsenal Museum, for delivering the keynote address during the Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center machinist apprentice graduation at Rock Island Arsenal Heritage Hall on Sept. 7, 2023. The 113-year-old program provides skilled, U.S. Department of Labor-certified journeyman machinists to help RIA-JMTC continue producing high-quality equipment for American warfighters. Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally.

    RIA-JMTC machinist apprentice graduating class adds to the program&rsquo;s 113-year-old legacy

