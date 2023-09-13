69th ADA Gas Chamber Training

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Headquarters exit the gas chamber after a training event at Fort Cavazos, TX, Sept 14, 2023. The gas used was CS (orto-chlorobenzylidene-malononitrile) gas, more commonly known as tear gas, to familiarize soldiers with their protective equipment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher, Neu)

