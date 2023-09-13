Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    69th ADA Gas Chamber Training [Image 8 of 8]

    69th ADA Gas Chamber Training

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Headquarters exit the gas chamber after a training event at Fort Cavazos, TX, Sept 14, 2023. The gas used was CS (orto-chlorobenzylidene-malononitrile) gas, more commonly known as tear gas, to familiarize soldiers with their protective equipment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher, Neu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 19:31
    Photo ID: 8023234
    VIRIN: 230914-A-LX406-1146
    Resolution: 2077x3116
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Gas Chamber
    CBRN
    69th ADA
    III Corps
    Fort Cavazos

