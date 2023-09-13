Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NPS Advances Energy Resilience, Sustainability Through Microgrid Research

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Javier Chagoya 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    230912-D-AE587-1001 MONTEREY, Calif. (Sept. 12, 2023) NPS Professor Dr. Giovanna Oriti, center, is working with a multidisciplinary team of NPS faculty and students on microgrids research, advancing Navy installation energy security and resilience in support of the Secretary of the Navy’s climate strategy, Climate Action 2030. Other team members include (from left) U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Olive Oliveros, NPS Professor Dr. Ron Giachetti and U.S. Army Capt. Abigail Staffnik. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)

    Monterey
    NPS
    California
    US The Naval Postgraduate School

