230912-D-AE587-1001 MONTEREY, Calif. (Sept. 12, 2023) NPS Professor Dr. Giovanna Oriti, center, is working with a multidisciplinary team of NPS faculty and students on microgrids research, advancing Navy installation energy security and resilience in support of the Secretary of the Navy’s climate strategy, Climate Action 2030. Other team members include (from left) U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Olive Oliveros, NPS Professor Dr. Ron Giachetti and U.S. Army Capt. Abigail Staffnik. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)
|09.12.2023
|09.14.2023 18:09
|8023190
|230912-D-AE587-1001
|7360x4912
|1.7 MB
|MONTEREY, CA, US
|2
|0
NPS Advances Energy Resilience, Sustainability Through Microgrid Research
