9/11 National Day of Service at Joint Force Headquarters

Students and staff from Central, McCormick, and Freedom schools in Cheyenne tour the field maintenance shop located by the Joint Force Readiness Center in Cheyenne, Wyo., to appreciate and recognize military members on Sept. 11, 2023. Students and employees from the Wyoming Department of Education participated in the National Day of Service and Remembrance to honor and thank local first responders and public servants for their dedication to their community. They are also members of schools that are Purple Star Schools, a program that supports military-connected children as they relocate to new schools due to a parent’s change in duty station. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kristina Kranz)

