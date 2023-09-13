Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Wiesbaden leaders highlight suicide awareness through paintball and poetry [Image 3 of 3]

    USAG Wiesbaden leaders highlight suicide awareness through paintball and poetry

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Roland Schedel 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    After opening remarks provided by U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander, Col. David Mayfield (middle), the rest of the garrison command team, including Deputy to the Garrison Commander Mitchel Jones (signing) and Command Sgt. Maj. Yves Pamphil (left), joined Mayfield to sign the Suicide Prevention Month Campaign 2023 Proclamation.

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 09:38
    Photo ID: 8022080
    VIRIN: 230908-A-XW786-6870
    Resolution: 640x426
    Size: 122.31 KB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Wiesbaden leaders highlight suicide awareness through paintball and poetry [Image 3 of 3], by Roland Schedel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #ConnectToProtect #SuicidePrevention #be there

