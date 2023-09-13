After opening remarks provided by U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander, Col. David Mayfield (middle), the rest of the garrison command team, including Deputy to the Garrison Commander Mitchel Jones (signing) and Command Sgt. Maj. Yves Pamphil (left), joined Mayfield to sign the Suicide Prevention Month Campaign 2023 Proclamation.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 09:38
|Photo ID:
|8022080
|VIRIN:
|230908-A-XW786-6870
|Resolution:
|640x426
|Size:
|122.31 KB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Wiesbaden leaders highlight suicide awareness through paintball and poetry [Image 3 of 3], by Roland Schedel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Wiesbaden leaders highlight suicide awareness through paintball and poetry
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT