After opening remarks provided by U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander, Col. David Mayfield (middle), the rest of the garrison command team, including Deputy to the Garrison Commander Mitchel Jones (signing) and Command Sgt. Maj. Yves Pamphil (left), joined Mayfield to sign the Suicide Prevention Month Campaign 2023 Proclamation.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2023 Date Posted: 09.14.2023 09:38 Photo ID: 8022080 VIRIN: 230908-A-XW786-6870 Resolution: 640x426 Size: 122.31 KB Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Wiesbaden leaders highlight suicide awareness through paintball and poetry [Image 3 of 3], by Roland Schedel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.