    Soldiers at Camp Kosciuszko compete for Schützenschnur [Image 6 of 6]

    Soldiers at Camp Kosciuszko compete for Schützenschnur

    POZNAN, POLAND

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Karen Sampson 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jacob Acosta, a combat medical specialist assigned to V Corps competes for the German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship (Schützenschnur) during a Bundeswehr-hosted physical qualification Sept. 13, 2023, at Camp Kosciuszko, Poznan, Poland. The qualification consists of two days of physical challenges and weapon qualifications for a bronze, silver, or gold rating and portrays our commitment to alliances and partnerships to increase the lethality and interoperability of forces. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Karen Sampson)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 08:37
    Photo ID: 8021997
    VIRIN: 230913-A-QM174-1742
    Resolution: 5920x3744
    Size: 8.03 MB
    Location: POZNAN, PL 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers at Camp Kosciuszko compete for Schützenschnur [Image 6 of 6], by Karen Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Poland
    EUCOM
    Schützenschnur
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    VictoryCorps

