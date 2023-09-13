Soldiers at Camp Kosciuszko compete for Schützenschnur

U.S. Army Sgt. Jacob Acosta, a combat medical specialist assigned to V Corps competes for the German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship (Schützenschnur) during a Bundeswehr-hosted physical qualification Sept. 13, 2023, at Camp Kosciuszko, Poznan, Poland. The qualification consists of two days of physical challenges and weapon qualifications for a bronze, silver, or gold rating and portrays our commitment to alliances and partnerships to increase the lethality and interoperability of forces. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Karen Sampson)

Date Taken: 09.13.2023
Location: POZNAN, PL