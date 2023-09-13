U.S. Army Sgt. Jacob Acosta, a combat medical specialist assigned to V Corps competes for the German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship (Schützenschnur) during a Bundeswehr-hosted physical qualification Sept. 13, 2023, at Camp Kosciuszko, Poznan, Poland. The qualification consists of two days of physical challenges and weapon qualifications for a bronze, silver, or gold rating and portrays our commitment to alliances and partnerships to increase the lethality and interoperability of forces. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Karen Sampson)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 08:37
|Photo ID:
|8021997
|VIRIN:
|230913-A-QM174-1742
|Resolution:
|5920x3744
|Size:
|8.03 MB
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers at Camp Kosciuszko compete for Schützenschnur [Image 6 of 6], by Karen Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
