    Lt. Gen. Raymond S. Dingle visits [Image 2 of 3]

    Lt. Gen. Raymond S. Dingle visits

    VICENZA, ITALY

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Commanding General Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, right, meets Lt. Gen. Raymond S. Dingle, commanding general of U.S. Army Medical Command, left, in front of SETAF-AF headquarters on Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy Sept. 12, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Davide Dalla Massara)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 02:12
    Photo ID: 8021576
    VIRIN: 230912-A-DO858-1002
    Resolution: 2303x1500
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    This work, Lt. Gen. Raymond S. Dingle visits [Image 3 of 3], by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    StrongerTogether
    GarrisonItaly
    SETAF-AF

