    Saildrone Voyager USV Launches to Sea During Operation Windward Stack [Image 5 of 5]

    Saildrone Voyager USV Launches to Sea During Operation Windward Stack

    UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    230913-N-N3764-1005
    NAVAL STATION KEY WEST, Fl. - (Sept. 13, 2023) -- Commercial operators deploy Saildrone Voyager Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs) out to sea in the initial steps of U.S. 4th Fleet’s Operation Windward Stack during a launch from Naval Air Station Key West’s Mole Pier and Truman Harbor, Sept. 13, 2023. Operation Windward Stack is part of 4th Fleet’s unmanned integration campaign, which provides the Navy a region to experiment with and operate unmanned systems in a permissive environment, develop Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs) against near-peer competitors, and refine manned and unmanned Command and Control (C2) infrastructure, all designed to move the Navy to the hybrid fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Danette Baso Silvers/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 14:26
    Photo ID: 8020499
    VIRIN: 230913-N-N3764-1005
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Key West
    USNAVSOUTH/U.S. 4th Fleet
    Operation Windward Stack
    Launch Saildrone
    Unmanned integration campaign
    hybrid fleet

