VCSAF visits Spark Street at Air, Space and Cyber Conference

Gen. David Allvin, Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force, talks with AFWERX Spark Street booth exhibitors and Senior Airman Clayton Harris and Maj. Marcus Rosenthal after getting a technology demonstration at the Air, Space and Cyber Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, Sept. 13, 2023. Spark Street, a custom set of four booth spaces, showcased 15 Spark Cells from around the world. Spark, an AFWERX division, connects Airmen and Guardian operators to commercial innovators and acquisition processes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)

