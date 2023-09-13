Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VCSAF visits Spark Street at Air, Space and Cyber Conference [Image 6 of 6]

    VCSAF visits Spark Street at Air, Space and Cyber Conference

    NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Matthew Clouse 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Gen. David Allvin, Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force, talks with AFWERX Spark Street booth exhibitors and Senior Airman Clayton Harris and Maj. Marcus Rosenthal after getting a technology demonstration at the Air, Space and Cyber Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, Sept. 13, 2023. Spark Street, a custom set of four booth spaces, showcased 15 Spark Cells from around the world. Spark, an AFWERX division, connects Airmen and Guardian operators to commercial innovators and acquisition processes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)

    This work, VCSAF visits Spark Street at Air, Space and Cyber Conference [Image 6 of 6], by Matthew Clouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRL
    USAF
    AFA
    VCSAF
    AFWERX
    Spark Street

