Command Master Chief Samuel Robinson is a native of Arkansas.

His sea assingments include USS Hue City (CG 66), USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), and USS Essex (LHD 2).

His shore assignments include Recruit Training Command Great Lakes Naval Support Activity Naples Italy as a member of the security forces, Navy Expeditionary Guard Battalion Cuba as part of detainee operations, Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), and Individual Augmentee (IA) in Iraq supporting the Army's 5th Special Forces in Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force.

