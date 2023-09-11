Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Master Chief Samuel Robinson

    RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Photo by John Griffiths 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    Command Master Chief Samuel Robinson is a native of Arkansas.
    His sea assingments include USS Hue City (CG 66), USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), and USS Essex (LHD 2).
    His shore assignments include Recruit Training Command Great Lakes Naval Support Activity Naples Italy as a member of the security forces, Navy Expeditionary Guard Battalion Cuba as part of detainee operations, Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), and Individual Augmentee (IA) in Iraq supporting the Army's 5th Special Forces in Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force.

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 11:32
    Photo ID: 8020103
    VIRIN: 230913-N-HS670-6477
    Resolution: 1175x1791
    Size: 359.88 KB
    Location: RICHMOND, VA, US 
    This work, Command Master Chief Samuel Robinson, by John Griffiths, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NTAG Richmond

