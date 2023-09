10th AAMDC Staff visit Port of Aarhus, Air Defense is critical to force flow

U.S. Army Lt. Col. James Compton, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command G3 Plans and Operations Deputy (left), and Capt. Abigail Wheeler, 10th AAMDC G2 Special Security Officer (right), pose for photo during a sea port site visit Sept. 4 in Aarhus, Denmark. The port site visit to Aarhus, Denmark, epitomizes the strategic significance of seaports in modern military operations. It emphasizes the ports' critical role in ensuring Europe's readiness, security, and rapid deployment capabilities. (U.S Army photo by Spc. Yesenia Cadavid)

