Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kirtland Innovation Center: Creative Solutions for Practical Problems [Image 1 of 3]

    Kirtland Innovation Center: Creative Solutions for Practical Problems

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    A virtual reality headset for the Innovation Office hangs idle at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Aug. 22, 2023. VR has allowed instructors at Kirtland to create and conduct highly realistic training scenarios in controlled virtual environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 16:50
    Photo ID: 8018677
    VIRIN: 230822-F-TV976-1102
    Resolution: 6505x4337
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kirtland Innovation Center: Creative Solutions for Practical Problems [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kirtland Innovation Center: Creative Solutions for Practical Problems
    Kirtland Innovation Center: Creative Solutions for Practical Problems
    Kirtland Innovation Center: Creative Solutions for Practical Problems

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kirtland Innovation Center: Creative Solutions for Practical Problems

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Virtual Reality
    Kirtland
    Innovation
    3D Printer
    Innovation Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT