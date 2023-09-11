Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Cyberspace Wing in the Air National Guard [Image 8 of 8]

    First Cyberspace Wing in the Air National Guard

    MANSFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Joseph Harwood 

    179th Cyberspace Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Tiffany Shepherd, recent graduate of Cyber operations technical training, poses for a portrait in a cyber themed photography session at Mansfield Lahm ANGB, Ohio, June 4, 2023. Although the unit is not yet operational in cyber operations, a redesignation ceremony will be held in September officially designating the unit as the 179th Cyberspace Wing, making it the first of it's kind in the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joe Harwood)

