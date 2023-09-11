Continuing Promise 2023 Concludes in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

20230908-N-IK388-0047 CARIBBEAN SEA (Sept. 8 2023) The U.S. Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, Candace Bond, poses with Rear Adm. James Aiken and members of the Continuing Promise 2023 team during a tour of the medical sites. Continuing Promise 2023 marks the 13th mission to the region since 2007 and the first involving USNS Burlington. The mission will also foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations, and international organizations.(U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Stacy M. Atkinsricks)

Date Taken: 09.09.2023 Date Posted: 09.12.2023 Location: PORT OF SPAIN, TT