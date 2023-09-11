Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Continuing Promise 2023 Concludes in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

    PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

    09.09.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Stacy Atkins Ricks 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    20230908-N-IK388-0047 CARIBBEAN SEA (Sept. 8 2023) The U.S. Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, Candace Bond, poses with Rear Adm. James Aiken and members of the Continuing Promise 2023 team during a tour of the medical sites. Continuing Promise 2023 marks the 13th mission to the region since 2007 and the first involving USNS Burlington. The mission will also foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations, and international organizations.(U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Stacy M. Atkinsricks)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 07:03
    VIRIN: 230909-N-IK388-1023
    Location: PORT OF SPAIN, TT
    This work, Continuing Promise 2023 Concludes in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, by CPO Stacy Atkins Ricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Continuing Promise 2023 Concludes in Trinidad and Tobago

    Colombia
    Continuing Promise
    WPS
    USNS Burlington
    CP23

