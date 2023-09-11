Continuing Promise 2023 Concludes in Trinidad and Tobago

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago -- The Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship, USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), completed its third stop in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago Sept. 10, 2023 in support of the Continuing Promise 2023 (CP23) mission.



The Continuing Promise 2023 team worked collectively with Trinidad and Tobago’s medical personnel and defense forces to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. The Burlington’s final stop of the Continuing Promise 2023 mission will be in Grenada. The Burlington will bring a medical engagement team to provide some direct patient care in community clinics and through host nation medical facilities. The team includes veterinarians who will work with animals in the host nation, biomedical technicians, Navy Seabees who will conduct small engineering projects, and the U.S. Fleet Forces Navy Band Detachment, which will entertain people through school visits and concerts.



During Burlington’s stop in Trinidad and Tobago, medical personnel saw more than 806 patients. The medical team also participated in over 14 hours of subject matter expert exchanges. CP23 conducted a five day workshop for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and shared in Women, Peace and Security initiative events. U.S. Navy Biomedical Equipment Repair team also worked alongside Trinidad and Tobago’s medical personnel to repair over $107.1K worth of medical equipment. The U.S. Fleet Forces Band hosted five performances and six engagements in Trinidad and Tobago for over 1,315 people. The U.S. Navy Seabee’s worked to refurbish a local children’s home and library, accumulating a total of 151 man hours.



"The Continuing Promise 2023 mission in Trinidad and Tobago exemplified the strength that comes from exchange; United States and Trinidad and Tobago's medical and military personnel grew together, hand in hand,” said Cmdr. Chris Worley, U.S. Navy Family Medicine Physician. “The training we conducted here consists of more than medical practices, disaster response, and women’s security; it is also a testament to how the U.S. and Trinidad and Tobago's partnership flourished through collaboration."



Continuing Promise 2023 marks the 13th mission to the region since 2007 and the first involving USNS Burlington. The mission will also foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations, and international organizations.



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.



Learn more about USNAVSOUTH/4th Fleet at https://www.fourthfleet.navy.mil, https://www.facebook.com/NAVSOUS4THFLT and @NAVSOUS4THFLT.Learn more about USNAVSOUTH/4th Fleet at https://www.facebook.com/NAVSOUS4THFLT and @NAVSOUS4THFLT

