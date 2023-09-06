21st Theater Sustainment Command holds a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

Soldiers from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command salute to the playing of the taps in memory of all those that gave their lives in the line of duty on September 11th, 2001, on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Taps is a bugle call sounded to signal "lights out" at the end of a military day, and during patriotic memorial ceremonies and military funerals conducted by the United States Armed Forces.

