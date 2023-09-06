Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Theater Sustainment Command holds a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    21st Theater Sustainment Command holds a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Scott Sparks 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Soldiers from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command salute to the playing of the taps in memory of all those that gave their lives in the line of duty on September 11th, 2001, on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Taps is a bugle call sounded to signal "lights out" at the end of a military day, and during patriotic memorial ceremonies and military funerals conducted by the United States Armed Forces.

