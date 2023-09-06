Soldiers from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command salute to the playing of the taps in memory of all those that gave their lives in the line of duty on September 11th, 2001, on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Taps is a bugle call sounded to signal "lights out" at the end of a military day, and during patriotic memorial ceremonies and military funerals conducted by the United States Armed Forces.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 06:55
|Photo ID:
|8017425
|VIRIN:
|230911-A-BU072-4933
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|11.46 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command holds a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Scott Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
