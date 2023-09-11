Members of the 501st Combat Support Wing community gather at Sywell Aerodrome, England, Sept. 8, 2023. Members of the 501st Combat Support Wing and local communities attended an Air Force Ball at the Sywell Aerodrome to celebrate the U.S. Air Force 76th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2023 Date Posted: 09.12.2023 05:10 Photo ID: 8017366 VIRIN: 230908-F-BW249-1050 Resolution: 7801x5201 Size: 9.68 MB Location: SYWELL, NTH, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pathfinders, local community celebrate 76 years with Air Force ball [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.