Medical Training at Eagle Partner 2023

Soldiers from the Kansas National Guard and 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Task Force Mountain, alongside their Armenian counterparts, conduct a casualty evacuation simulation at Eagle Partner 2023 Sept. 10, 2023 in a training area in Armenia. Conducting a CASEVAC simulation allows the medical personal to verify processes and procedures in a safe environment. Eagle Partner 2023 is a collaborative exercise between U.S. Army Europe and Africa and Armenian forces that is taking place September 11-20. The exercise aims to fortify the alliance with Armenia while focusing on bolstering interoperability and readiness via specialized peacekeeping operations training.

