Soldiers from the Kansas National Guard and 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Task Force Mountain, alongside their Armenian counterparts, conduct a casualty evacuation simulation at Eagle Partner 2023 Sept. 10, 2023 in a training area in Armenia. Conducting a CASEVAC simulation allows the medical personal to verify processes and procedures in a safe environment. Eagle Partner 2023 is a collaborative exercise between U.S. Army Europe and Africa and Armenian forces that is taking place September 11-20. The exercise aims to fortify the alliance with Armenia while focusing on bolstering interoperability and readiness via specialized peacekeeping operations training.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 05:05
|Photo ID:
|8017360
|VIRIN:
|230910-A-DL944-9469
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|AM
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Medical Training at Eagle Partner 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Aaron Duncan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
