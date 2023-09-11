Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Training at Eagle Partner 2023 [Image 8 of 8]

    Medical Training at Eagle Partner 2023

    ARMENIA

    09.09.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Duncan 

    10th Mountain Division

    Soldiers from the Kansas National Guard and 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Task Force Mountain, alongside their Armenian counterparts, conduct a casualty evacuation simulation at Eagle Partner 2023 Sept. 10, 2023 in a training area in Armenia. Conducting a CASEVAC simulation allows the medical personal to verify processes and procedures in a safe environment. Eagle Partner 2023 is a collaborative exercise between U.S. Army Europe and Africa and Armenian forces that is taking place September 11-20. The exercise aims to fortify the alliance with Armenia while focusing on bolstering interoperability and readiness via specialized peacekeeping operations training.

    IMAGE INFO

    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin
    EaglePartner

