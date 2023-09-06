Navy Band Southwest's 32nd Street Brass Band performs patriotic selections in celebration of Independence Day at Grape Day Park in Escondido, Calif.
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 23:54
|Photo ID:
|8017157
|VIRIN:
|230824-N-DP598-8928
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|8.47 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Southwest - 32nd Street Brass Band Independence Day Concert [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Christopher OBrien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT