Competitors in the 2023 U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year competition take part in a formal board on Sept. 11 at Fort Jackson, SC testing their knowledge on policies, doctrine, and tactics.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 22:58
|Photo ID:
|8017123
|VIRIN:
|230911-A-AI379-1554
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DSOY competition board [Image 4 of 4], by SGT DeAndre Dawkins
