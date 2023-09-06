Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DSOY competition ACFT [Image 1 of 3]

    DSOY competition ACFT

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Lt. Col. Randy Ready 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Competitors take the Army Combat Fitness Test as part of the 2023 U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year competition Sept. 11 at Fort Jackson, SC.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 22:22
    VIRIN: 230911-A-CY863-5168
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    TAGS

    DSOY
    ACFT
    drill sergeant
    Army Combat Fitness Test

