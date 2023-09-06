Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden Marks Anniversary of 9/11 at JBER [Image 4 of 6]

    President Biden Marks Anniversary of 9/11 at JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Justin Connaher 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to more than 1,000 service members to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11 during a remembrance ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 11, 2023. Biden highlighted continued commitment to defense of the nation and support to allies as an on-going tribute to the lives lost that day. Biden, returning from a summit in India and visit to Vietnam, chose to mark the anniversary at one of the nation's premier power-projection platforms and hub for the United States' commitment to free and independent Arctic and Indo-Pacific regions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Connaher)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 19:33
    Photo ID: 8016770
    VIRIN: 230911-F-LX370-1444
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 14.86 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Biden Marks Anniversary of 9/11 at JBER [Image 6 of 6], by Justin Connaher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Alaska
    9/11
    military
    President Biden

