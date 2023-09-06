President Biden Marks Anniversary of 9/11 at JBER

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to more than 1,000 service members to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11 during a remembrance ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 11, 2023. Biden highlighted continued commitment to defense of the nation and support to allies as an on-going tribute to the lives lost that day. Biden, returning from a summit in India and visit to Vietnam, chose to mark the anniversary at one of the nation's premier power-projection platforms and hub for the United States' commitment to free and independent Arctic and Indo-Pacific regions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Connaher)

Date Taken: 09.11.2023
Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US