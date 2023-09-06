Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Tyndall AFB 9/11 Memorial Ceremony [Image 13 of 13]

    2023 Tyndall AFB 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 325th Mission Support Group drape the American Flag over the 325th Operations Support Squadron’s air traffic control tower during the annual 9/11 ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 11, 2023.The flag will hang there for 24 hours to symbolize the first responders’ bravery during the events of Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)

    This work, 2023 Tyndall AFB 9/11 Memorial Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    9/11
    Remembrance
    ACC
    Tyndall
    2023

