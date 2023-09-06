2023 Tyndall AFB 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

Members of the 325th Mission Support Group drape the American Flag over the 325th Operations Support Squadron’s air traffic control tower during the annual 9/11 ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 11, 2023.The flag will hang there for 24 hours to symbolize the first responders’ bravery during the events of Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)

