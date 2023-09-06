Remembrance ceremony honors 9/11 victims

U.S. Air Force Col. William C. Smith, 501st Combat Support Wing deputy commander, speaks during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at RAF Croughton, England, Sept. 11, 2023. The 422d Air Base Group held the ceremony to honor those who lost their lives during the September 11th terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

