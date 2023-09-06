U.S. Air Force Col. William C. Smith, 501st Combat Support Wing deputy commander, speaks during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at RAF Croughton, England, Sept. 11, 2023. The 422d Air Base Group held the ceremony to honor those who lost their lives during the September 11th terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 10:29
|Photo ID:
|8015109
|VIRIN:
|230911-F-VS137-1009
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|5.42 MB
|Location:
|RAF CROUGHTON, NTH, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Remembrance ceremony honors 9/11 victims [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
