Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Remembrance ceremony honors 9/11 victims [Image 9 of 9]

    Remembrance ceremony honors 9/11 victims

    RAF CROUGHTON, NTH, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. William C. Smith, 501st Combat Support Wing deputy commander, speaks during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at RAF Croughton, England, Sept. 11, 2023. The 422d Air Base Group held the ceremony to honor those who lost their lives during the September 11th terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 10:29
    Photo ID: 8015109
    VIRIN: 230911-F-VS137-1009
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 5.42 MB
    Location: RAF CROUGHTON, NTH, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remembrance ceremony honors 9/11 victims [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Remembrance ceremony honors 9/11 victims
    Remembrance ceremony honors 9/11 victims
    Remembrance ceremony honors 9/11 victims
    Remembrance ceremony honors 9/11 victims
    Remembrance ceremony honors 9/11 victims
    Remembrance ceremony honors 9/11 victims
    Remembrance ceremony honors 9/11 victims
    Remembrance ceremony honors 9/11 victims
    Remembrance ceremony honors 9/11 victims

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    9/11
    Remembrance Ceremony
    England
    U.S. Air Force
    RAF Croughton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT