    9/11 Memorial Workout [Image 4 of 5]

    9/11 Memorial Workout

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jeff Daniel 

    Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force - Levant

    Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (CSOJTF-L) service members commemorate 9/11 by honoring the fallen with a workout consisting of a total of 343 repetitions of five events to represent the 343 firefighters and paramedics lost during the attacks. Each event is grouped into 22 repetitions signifying the 22nd anniversary of the attacks. In honor of the fallen , CSOJTF-L will continue to fulfill its mission to defeat ISIS and bringing stability to the region. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Staff Sgt. Jeff Daniel)

