    Washington National Guard Command Chief Warrant Officer retires after more than forty years of service [Image 8 of 9]

    Washington National Guard Command Chief Warrant Officer retires after more than forty years of service

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Tim Gorden, Command Chief Warrant Officer of the Washington National Guard, celebrates over 40 years of service with a retirement ceremony at the Pierce County Readiness Center on Camp Murray, Wash., Sept. 9, 2023. Gordon joined the Washington Army National Guard in 1989 after 5 years active duty service as a comissioned officer stationed at Fort Lewis. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

    This work, Washington National Guard Command Chief Warrant Officer retires after more than forty years of service [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Warrant Officer
    National Guard
