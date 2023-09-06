Washington National Guard Command Chief Warrant Officer retires after more than forty years of service

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Tim Gorden, Command Chief Warrant Officer of the Washington National Guard, celebrates over 40 years of service with a retirement ceremony at the Pierce County Readiness Center on Camp Murray, Wash., Sept. 9, 2023. Gordon joined the Washington Army National Guard in 1989 after 5 years active duty service as a comissioned officer stationed at Fort Lewis. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

