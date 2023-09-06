Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman Taylor Sula is promoted during drill weekend at the 182nd Airlift Wing

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Taylor Sula, right, a command post controller for the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, is promoted from E-1 to E-2 by Col. Rusty Ballard, the commander of the 182nd AW, at the 182nd AW, at the base headquarters, Peoria, Illinois, Sept. 9, 2023. Sula has served at the 182nd AW since 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)

    This work, Airman Taylor Sula is promoted during drill weekend at the 182nd Airlift Wing [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Illinois Air National Guard
    182nd Airlift Wing

