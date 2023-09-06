Airman Taylor Sula is promoted during drill weekend at the 182nd Airlift Wing

U.S. Air Force Airman Taylor Sula, right, a command post controller for the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, is promoted from E-1 to E-2 by Col. Rusty Ballard, the commander of the 182nd AW, at the 182nd AW, at the base headquarters, Peoria, Illinois, Sept. 9, 2023. Sula has served at the 182nd AW since 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)

