Several soldiers of the 35th Infantry Division were honored for their work in support of the Division’s mission serving as Task Force Spartan during the Division’s Dining Out and Awards Banquet in Leavenworth, Kansas, Sept. 9, 2023.

Spc. Zachary Klug received the Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Elliot Junior Enlisted Award and Master Sgt. Christopher Coleman received the Platoon Sergeant Kenneth Faulkner Non-Comissioned Officer Award, while Capt. Mandy Shobe received the Captain Walter "Hank" Harrington Company Grade Officer Award and Lt. Col. Nichole Inskeep received the Colonel Angelo Demos Field Grade Officer Award. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Evan Anderson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2023 Date Posted: 09.10.2023 12:57 Photo ID: 8013344 VIRIN: 230909-A-KK913-4755 Resolution: 3538x2814 Size: 1.25 MB Location: KS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Division Soldiers recognized for accomplishments during 2022 deployment [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Evan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.