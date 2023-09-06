Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Selectee Back To Bootcamp [Image 17 of 17]

    Chief Selectee Back To Bootcamp

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Montemarano 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Il. (Sept. 6, 2023) Chief Selectee Back to Bootcamp program, allows a group of Fleet selected Chief Selectees and mentors to return to Recruit Training Command for a week of training. The Chief Selectees engage in training reinforcing where their careers began. Opened in 1911, NSGL is the Navy's only Boot Camp. Located on over 1600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places. NSGL supports over 50 tenant commands and elements as well as over 20,000 Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and DoD civilians who live and work on the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph E. Montemarano)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.10.2023 10:12
    Photo ID: 8013103
    VIRIN: 230906-N-WX604-1105
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Selectee Back To Bootcamp [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Joseph Montemarano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Heritage
    CPO
    Pride
    Great Lakes
    USN
    bootcamp

