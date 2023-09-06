Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show Rob Holland [Image 3 of 6]

    Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show Rob Holland

    UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Passi 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    New Hampshire native, Rob Holland, performs a flying aerobatic routine at the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show and Open House family day, Sept. 8, 2023, Pease Air National Guard Base, Newington, N.H. Holland has been a full-time airshow pilot for the past 21 years and flies a custom MXS-RH aircraft crafted for him. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Passi, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

    This work, Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show Rob Holland [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Brianna Passi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Show
    New Hampshire
    New Hampshire National Guard
    157th Air Refueling Wing
    Rob Holland
    Thunder Over New Hampshire

