New Hampshire native, Rob Holland, performs a flying aerobatic routine at the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show and Open House family day, Sept. 8, 2023, Pease Air National Guard Base, Newington, N.H. Holland has been a full-time airshow pilot for the past 21 years and flies a custom MXS-RH aircraft crafted for him. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Passi, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2023 Date Posted: 09.10.2023 06:41 Photo ID: 8012665 VIRIN: 230908-Z-ES049-1003 Resolution: 6621x2043 Size: 1.64 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show Rob Holland [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Brianna Passi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.