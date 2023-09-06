Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show Rob Holland

New Hampshire native, Rob Holland, performs a flying aerobatic routine at the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show and Open House family day, Sept. 8, 2023, Pease Air National Guard Base, Newington, N.H. Holland has been a full-time airshow pilot for the past 21 years and flies a custom MXS-RH aircraft crafted for him. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Passi, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)
