    Maui Soldiers Ready, Willing, and Able to Lend Vital Support

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    305th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 871st Engineer Vertical Construction Company drives a Skytrak Fork lift to off load supplies, Aug. 2023. Stationed at the Kaoru Moto U.S. Army Reserve Center, located in Wailuku, Maui Soldiers from various units within the 9th MSC have combined efforts with the 871st Engineer Vertical Construction Company (EVCC) as part of Task Force Pueo, stepping in to aid their fellow Soldiers and civilians impacted by the wildfires.

    USARPAC
    9th Mission Support Command
    JTF-50
    Maui Wildfires

