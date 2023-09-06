Live Oak, Fla. (Sept. 9, 2023)- FEMA Corps and DSA Teams joining forces to aid Pilgrim's Pride Plant employees affected by Hurricane Idalia in Suwanee County.Eliezer Hernandez/FEMA
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2023 16:01
|Photo ID:
|8012050
|VIRIN:
|230909-D-EH690-9506
|Resolution:
|5800x3867
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|LIVE OAK, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strength in Unity [Image 8 of 8], by Eliezer Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
