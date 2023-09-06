Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strength in Unity [Image 6 of 8]

    Strength in Unity

    LIVE OAK, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Photo by Eliezer Hernandez 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Live Oak, Fla. (Sept. 9, 2023)- FEMA Corps and DSA Teams joining forces to aid Pilgrim's Pride Plant employees affected by Hurricane Idalia in Suwanee County.Eliezer Hernandez/FEMA

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.09.2023 16:01
    Photo ID: 8012050
    VIRIN: 230909-D-EH690-9506
    Resolution: 5800x3867
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: LIVE OAK, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strength in Unity [Image 8 of 8], by Eliezer Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DR4734 FL

