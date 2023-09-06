Aircraft Jack Test

Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Albert Acosta, from Gaithersburg, Maryland, assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) aircraft intermediate maintenance department, tests the rated load for a twenty-ton aircraft jack in the hangar bay, Sept. 8, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

