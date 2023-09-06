Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    412th Test Wing leadership shares a laugh, build rapport with Airmen [Image 3 of 3]

    412th Test Wing leadership shares a laugh, build rapport with Airmen

    EDWARDS, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Harley Huntington 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs   

    412th Test Wing Commander Col. Douglas Wickert and 412th Test Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Justin Stoltzfus talks and laughs with Airmen during the First Sergeants’ Quarterly Dorm Dinner.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 23:07
    Photo ID: 8011246
    VIRIN: 230907-F-CC248-6401
    Resolution: 5122x3647
    Size: 4.4 MB
    Location: EDWARDS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 412th Test Wing leadership shares a laugh, build rapport with Airmen [Image 3 of 3], by Harley Huntington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    412th Test Wing leadership shares a laugh, build rapport with Airmen
    412th Test Wing leadership shares a laugh, build rapport with Airmen
    412th Test Wing leadership shares a laugh, build rapport with Airmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    412th Test Wing leadership shares a laugh, build rapport with Airmen

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    412th Test Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT