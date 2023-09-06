Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    William Tell: Reigniting Air Superiority

    AK, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman J. Michael Pena 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    The 3rd Wing William Tell Competition team poses for a photo in front of a F-22A Raptor at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 8, 2023. This year's William Tell competition will be the first one in 19 years, and will take place at the Air Dominance Center, Savannah, Ga. Nine teams from eight different units will compete to be named the best wing in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman J. Michael Pena)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 18:26
    Location: AK, US
    This work, William Tell: Reigniting Air Superiority, by SrA J. Michael Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    William Tell Competition: 3rd Wing sends Raptors to compete

    TAGS

    PACAF
    3WG
    11AF
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF

