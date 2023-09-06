William Tell: Reigniting Air Superiority

The 3rd Wing William Tell Competition team poses for a photo in front of a F-22A Raptor at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 8, 2023. This year's William Tell competition will be the first one in 19 years, and will take place at the Air Dominance Center, Savannah, Ga. Nine teams from eight different units will compete to be named the best wing in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman J. Michael Pena)
William Tell Competition: 3rd Wing sends Raptors to compete
