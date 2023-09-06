William Tell Competition: 3rd Wing sends Raptors to compete

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska—The highly anticipated William Tell competition is set to make a triumphant return at the Air Dominance Center, Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 11 to 15, after a 19-year hiatus.



With a renewed mission to increase the United States Air Force air superiority advantage, inspire Airmen, and convey the focus of the U.S. 's air dominance to global competitors, this event is poised to be a showcase of talent, skill, and teamwork.



“Air superiority must be achieved; without it all other domains will fail,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Ethan ‘Lefty’ Waitte, William Tell lead judge. “The goal of William Tell is to reinvigorate competition within the Air Force with a focus on air superiority, a critical capability the Air Force provides our nation and one that must never be taken for granted.”



A total of nine teams from eight different wings will be competing in William Tell. Representing a wide range of aircraft, including F-22 Raptors, F-35 Lightning IIs, F-15E Strike Eagles, and F-15C Eagles, these teams are made up of highly qualified individuals, predominantly at junior experience levels. Each team consists of five pilots, three controllers, two intelligence specialists, and a three-person weapons load team.



The aircrew, consisting of pilots, will engage in four aerial events including aerial gunnery, and a large-force, simulated fighter integration mission against a near-peer adversary. The weapons load team will showcase their proficiency in a series of timed weapon-loading events given varying conditions and ordnance types. Controllers will work alongside the aircrew, demonstrating battle-management proficiency. The intel teams will compete in mission-planning and debrief efficiency and participate in a bracket-style one-on-one analysis tradecraft competition.



“Being part of a team and competing in William Tell holds immense significance for the participants,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Wesley Dean, a Raptor pilot and 90th Fighter Squadron director of operations. “For many, it embodies the reason they joined the Air Force – to contribute to something greater than themselves. The competition also revives the spirit of a cross-town rivalry, fostering a sense of pride and responsibility to represent their hometown.”



Dean explained that while winning is undoubtedly a shared goal, the teams aim for something more profound.



“The competition serves as a platform for self-evaluation and growth, as iron sharpens iron. By pitting themselves against the best wings in the Air Force, these teams seek to assess their skills, test their mettle, and gain valuable insights into their capabilities,” said Dean.



The teams have been diligently preparing for the competition, dedicating two weeks to working together in simulators and tailoring their flight training specifically for William Tell. This intense preparation ensures they are well-equipped to face the challenges that lie ahead.



As the highly anticipated William Tell competition makes its comeback, it promises to be a grand display of American air dominance and spirit of the Air Force. William Tell is not just a competition; it is a testament to the dedication, skill, and camaraderie of those who serve in the United States Air Force.



“We’re not just going to compete,” said Dean. “We’re going to win.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2023 Date Posted: 09.08.2023 18:28 Story ID: 453019 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, William Tell Competition: 3rd Wing sends Raptors to compete, by Maria Galvez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.